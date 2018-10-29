SOCIETY

George Springer's wife creates creepy, 'unzipped' look of star Astros' player for Halloween

George Springer's wife helped him create one creepy look for Halloween!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros outfielder George Springer's face looks a little different since we last saw him.

He's in the Halloween spirit, thanks to the makeup skills of his wife, Charlise.

Charlise posted a photo on her Instagram page of George's face "unzipped" to reveal "blood" underneath.

She jokingly added the caption "Hey, your fly is undone" to the photo of her creepy effects.

Charlise told ABC13 it only took her 30 minutes to complete his look. She and her friends joined the Halloween fun early over the weekend and dressed up as vampires.

"Makeup is not a hobby of mine. I just thought we'd be festive and get in the holiday spirit," she explained.

Watch the video above to see their finished Halloween creations.

Halloween party in Austin becomes Whataburger themed

