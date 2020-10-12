George Floyd

George Floyd mural unveiled before his birthday offers 1 wish: 'Go Vote'

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On the week of his birthday, George Floyd, whose death sparked a national outcry for police reform, was honored with a new mural in Houston's historic Third Ward - one that holds a deep meaning.

Monday's tribute featured members of the Floyd family and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

READ ALSO: Minneapolis to name stretch of street for George Floyd

Floyd, a Houston native, died in May after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd said he couldn't breathe.



His death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests around the world.

"He deserves honor and recognition," said Jackson Lee.

READ MORE: Houston-area activists reflect on what has changed since George Floyd's death

The mural, brightly emblazoned on a brick building at 3400 Holman St., vividly depicts Floyd's face in a multitude of colors. It also features the words "Go Vote" in bright yellow paint.
Multiple members of his family filled the street and were seen wearing customized T-shirts with the words "I can't breathe."



"We should pay tribute to this family, who in their pain, is traveling not only in this state, but trying to reach to people who constantly say, 'I don't know if I'm going to vote,'" announced Lee. "If you're able and registered, you just can't have that luxury."

READ MORE: What Houston lawmakers are doing about calls for social justice change

Early voting in Texas begins Tuesday, Oct. 13. Floyd would've turned 47 on Oct. 14.

"I know in my heart my brother did not die in vain," said Floyd's sister. "I know that God had a purpose ... he handpicked and selected him because he had a mission. It's sad to say that he went in such a traumatic way, but you can't question God's work. Who does that? Do vote."

READ ALSO: George Floyd portrait for auction to benefit Third Ward art space
EMBED More News Videos

In the video, meet the artist behind art inspired by George Floyd, and how an auction for her works can help make a difference for racial equality.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

