SOCIETY

Genital mutilation charges dismissed in Detroit-area case

EMBED </>More Videos

Genital mutilation charges dismissed in Detroit-area case

DETROIT, Michigan --
A federal judge dismissed some charges Tuesday against eight people -- including two doctors -- in the genital mutilation of nine girls at a suburban Detroit clinic, finding it's up to states rather than Congress to regulate the practice.

U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman dismissed mutilation and conspiracy charges against Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, who performed the surgery, and Dr. Fakhruddin Attar, who allowed his clinic in Livonia, Michigan, to be used for the procedure.

The same charges were dismissed against Attar's wife, Farida, and Tahera Shafiq, who assisted in the procedure.

The judge's ruling also dismissed charges against three mothers, including two Minnesota women whom prosecutors said tricked their 7 -year-old daughters into thinking they were going to Detroit for a girls' weekend, but instead had their genitals cut at a clinic as part of a religious procedure, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Four of the girls are from Michigan; the others are residents of Illinois and Minnesota.

"Congress overstepped its bounds by legislating to prohibit (female genital mutilation)," Friedman wrote in a 28-page opinion.

Michigan was the 26th U.S. state to officially ban the practice, also known as female circumcision or cutting. The state law was passed a few months after Nagarwala's April 2017 arrest. Female genital mutilation has been condemned by the United Nations but is common for girls in some parts of Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Nagarwala said she performed a religious custom on girls from her Muslim sect, the India-based Dawoodi Bohra.

She still faces conspiracy to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and obstruction charges. Others in the case face obstruction charges.

"I did think he would rule in our favor," defense attorney Shannon Smith said of Friedman.

Smith filed a motion on behalf of Nagarwala to have the charges dismissed.

"When I first started researching, I was not sure how strong (the motion) would be, but I became more confident this would be the right result," she said.

A spokeswoman said Tuesday that the U.S. attorney's office was reviewing Friedman's opinion.

Smith said that if the ruling is appealed that "we're hoping the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court agree that the 1996 law was unconstitutional."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldcharges dismissedMichigan
SOCIETY
Deputies deliver free Thanksgiving meals to dozens of families
'Covfefe', Beyonce's twins and more moments that broke the internet
10 Houston area farms for cutting your own Christmas tree
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
More Society
Top Stories
Brother arrested after family of 4 killed in mansion fire
Woman accused of illegal injection that sent man to ER
11-year-old Austin girl makes history at Tejano Music Awards
Fans injured after brawl breaks out at Pusha T show in Toronto
HORSE DRAGGED: Video captures truck yanking animal
'Covfefe', Beyonce's twins and more moments that broke the internet
Diddy shares memories of former girlfriend Kim Porter
Realtor's racy photos getting eyes on home listing
Show More
Deputies deliver free Thanksgiving meals to dozens of families
College student dies after being diagnosed with adenovirus
Mercy Hospital shooter shot himself, but killed by police bullet
Glamour magazine moving away from print and going digital
Driver killed by concrete chunk thrown from overpass
More News