An Indiana man says he was denied service at a flower shop because he's marrying another man.Last Thursday, Elliott posted on Facebook that he tried to buy flowers for his upcoming wedding.He says the conversation with the store owner changed when he told her he was marrying a man.Elliott says she then told him she couldn't help him because she was going on vacation. Elliott says he's not mad about it."Everybody has their beliefs, and you can believe whatever you want to believe, but if you're working for the public and in the public, you should be able to set those aside for the public and for your job," Elliott said.The flower shop hasn't commented. Indiana shops legally don't have to provide services against their religious beliefs, but the law also says these business can't discriminate against the LGBT community.