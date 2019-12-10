u.s. & world

Gary Sinise takes families of fallen service members to Walt Disney World

ORLANDO -- More than 1,700 family members of fallen service members are getting the support services they deserve -- as well as a trip to Walt Disney World -- thanks to Gary Sinise.

Sinise, through his namesake foundation, partnered with American Airlines to give the gold star families a five-day "healing retreat" at Disney as part of a charitable program known as the Snowball Express. In addition to time in the theme parks, those participating in the trip will also be offered counseling and other financial, medical and educational support services.

"We want them to know that they're appreciated and loved. We want them to feel the spirit of Snowball, which is healing, hope, happiness, and joy," Sinise said. "That's what this whole thing is about: making sure these children know that we do not forget what they are going through."



American Airlines donated 13 charter flights with volunteer crews to help get the families to Orlando for the event.

The Gary Sinise Foundation explained the program's origins: "The annual Snowball Express event began in 2006 with a letter written by a fallen Soldier to his wife, only to be opened should he perish in battle. While the letter expressed many things, one wish was that they visit Disneyland. From that letter, Snowball Express was created to bring together the children and surviving spouses of fallen U.S. military heroes for a healing retreat."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycharityacts of kindnessmilitaryu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Patriots under investigation for allegedly recording Bengals' play calls
Troopers praise young twins who rescued selves from deadly crash
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
6 dead from New Zealand volcano as helpers describe horror
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple shot at while driving on I-10 in east Houston
'Mama Bear mode': Mom helped catch robber who held up 2 girls
Texas A&M campuses to become smoke, tobacco free in 2020
Cold front drops temperatures to 40s in Houston
Final full moon of the decade to rise at 12:12 on 12/12
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
Lyft names top Houston destinations for 2019
Show More
Houston's busiest street to be repaved
Man accused of kidnapping teen to sell her into sex trafficking
Slain HPD sergeant's vest may have been penetrated: chief
Video captures moments leading to HPD sergeant's death
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
More TOP STORIES News