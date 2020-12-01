HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The need for food and other types of help has grown exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizations like St. Vincent's House in Galveston are going above and beyond to help families during this uncertain time.
One of those families is the Whites, a family of 20, who calls St. Vincent's House a blessing from God. The couple has 16 children together, with the oldest being 19 years old and the youngest being a 1-year-old pair of twins.
The pandemic has affected almost every family, including the Whites. Before COVID-19, the Whites used St. Vincent's van service to get to work and music school.
Now, St. Vincent's House drops off food each week, along with diapers and a self-care box.
St. Vincent's House has kept their food pantry open through the pandemic, offering food pick up service Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If you want to help, you can donate the the organization's 40th annual "Share Your Holidays" food drive. To donate, text ABC13 to 41444. Every dollar provides three meals for those in need.
The Houston Food Bank will also be taking donations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 at the 545 Portwall Street location.
Galveston organization helps family of 20 during pandemic
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News