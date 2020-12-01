Society

Galveston organization helps family of 20 during pandemic

By Katherine Donaldson
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The need for food and other types of help has grown exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizations like St. Vincent's House in Galveston are going above and beyond to help families during this uncertain time.

One of those families is the Whites, a family of 20, who calls St. Vincent's House a blessing from God. The couple has 16 children together, with the oldest being 19 years old and the youngest being a 1-year-old pair of twins.

The pandemic has affected almost every family, including the Whites. Before COVID-19, the Whites used St. Vincent's van service to get to work and music school.

Now, St. Vincent's House drops off food each week, along with diapers and a self-care box.

St. Vincent's House has kept their food pantry open through the pandemic, offering food pick up service Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you want to help, you can donate the the organization's 40th annual "Share Your Holidays" food drive. To donate, text ABC13 to 41444. Every dollar provides three meals for those in need.

The Houston Food Bank will also be taking donations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 at the 545 Portwall Street location.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncoronavirus helpfoodfood bankcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alexis Sharkey's husband says he's receiving death threats
HPD investigating Briar Forest's 2nd domestic killing in 2 weeks
Tech giant HP Enterprise moving world HQ to Houston area
HISD says 42% of its students failed classes in 1st grading period
Wet roads could make for a messy Wednesday commute
Coronavirus was likely in US as early as December 2019: Study
Layoffs coming at ConocoPhillips after recent merger
Show More
36% of nurses will decline COVID-19 vaccine, survey says
Dad who ignored COVID-19 rules warns others after family gets sick
Elderly man hospitalized after being run over by his car
Man charged with sexually abusing child in Montgomery Co.
Andre Johnson weighs in on Texans suspensions
More TOP STORIES News