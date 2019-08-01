Society

Gallery Furniture and Astros Foundation teaming up to provide shoes for orphans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gallery Furniture and the Astros Foundation need your help collecting new shoes for orphans.

The massive shoe drive benefits kids associated with Buckner International.

They're expecting to collect thousands of pairs of new athletic shoes through August.

Each pair donated will score you a ticket voucher for an Astros game.

"The Astros do things in a big way, Buckner does things in a big way, so we're going to, hopefully at Gallery Furniture, collect thousands of pairs of shoes to help kids here in Houston, kids in Texas and kids all over the world," James "Mattress Mack" McIngvale said.

People donating shoes and purchasing furniture will also be entered for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to throw out the first pitch at the Astros game on September 6.

The shoe drive runs through August 24. They can be dropped off at any Gallery Furniture location.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston astrosmattress mack
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sues ExxonMobil for violating state's Clean Air Act
ABC13 Evening News for August 1, 2019
How to file a claim in the ExxonMobil Baytown fire
Prop B mediation between city and firefighters fails again
Restaurant sued over sex assault allegations for 2nd time in 1 year
Mice run rampant inside Popeyes restaurant: video
Deaf pizza delivery woman has car stolen
Show More
Texas pet owners, beware: Flea-borne Typhus cases on the rise
This hidden Houston store offers huge discounts
'Bachelor in Paradise' star gives birth to 2nd child in closet
Barefoot toddler found alone in street reunited with mom
You probably won't get your $125 from the Equifax settlement
More TOP STORIES News