Furniture store donates more than $30,000 to family of fallen deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In honor of fallen Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, Exclusive Furniture presented his family with a $31,850 check.The furniture store pledged 10 percent of all of its sales from their seven Houston locations in an effort to support the family."The tragic murder of Deputy Dhaliwal has devastated our city," said Sam Zavary, CEO of Exclusive Furniture. "I met Deputy Dhaliwal on several occasions and, like everyone who knew him, I cannot say enough wonderful things about him. As a family-owned business, we are committed to giving back to our community and we want to give back to this family who has lost their husband and father. We join the entire city of Houston in mourning and remembering a man that served with honor."Deputy Dhaliwal was known for his interactions within the community, with many recalling the times they met the deputy or how his service changed their lives.His family continues to thank Houston and beyond for their love and support. Deputy Dhaliwal's father told ABC13 that his grand-kids returned to school and remains strong through this process."When I think about the support, I can walk through this hard time. It has helped me so much," Deputy Dhaliwal's father Pyara Singh Dhaliwal said. "Thank you very much for supporting our family."Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran of HCSO, was shot to death during a traffic stop on Sept. 27 in northwest Houston.