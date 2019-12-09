Funeral services set for HPD Sgt. Chris Brewster

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Funeral arrangements have been set for a Houston police sergeant killed in the line of duty.Services for Sgt. Chris Brewster are planned for 10 a.m. Thursday and visitation is set for some time on Wednesday, Houston police said. The location and details aren't yet known.Brewster was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Houston's east side Saturday evening. He served HPD for nine years, including patrol divisions and the gang and major offenders divisions, according to HPD.A dignified transfer of Brewster's body is planned for Monday morning by Houston officers and commanders. The procession is scheduled to transport the body from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences on Old Spanish Trail to the Pat H. Foley & Company Funeral Home on West 34th Street in north Houston.The procession is expected to get underway from the Medical Center area around 9:15 a.m. Monday.