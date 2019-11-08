WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
abc13 plus
Kingwood, it's not just a beautiful neighborhood
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
What's the relationship between the King Ranch and Kingwood?
Watch the video to find out, plus other fun facts about Kingwood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
kingwood
abc13 plus
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS
Aerospace program students building rockets and fueling career
Generation of butchers share their perfected taco recipes
"Santa Claus" goes home for Christmas after heart transplant
Kingwood pizza shop offers free food to flood victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sentenced in wife's murder despite 'Sleepwalking defense'
Transgender activist Nikki Araguz-Lloyd found dead in home
Judge charged after allegedly spending campaign money on mortgage
Expect delays near the Galleria this weekend
Can you help? Firefighter's son needs white blood cell donor
Grand Parkway tolls increasing at start of 2020
Travis Scott releases star-studded ASTROWORLD Festival lineup
Show More
3 things you can do this weekend that promise a good time
Sunnier, warmer weather is on the way for the weekend
Generation of butchers share their perfected taco recipes
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting during robbery in NW Houston
Own this IKEA table? It exploded and cut a man in the foot
More TOP STORIES News