abc13 plus friendswood

Former astronaut conquers new frontier: city hall

By
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- When Space Shuttle Atlantis took off in 2009, Astronaut Mike Foreman was on board.

"I flew two Space Shuttle missions and those are at the top of the list of things I will always remember about my time at NASA," he explained. "(I remember) going to space, doing space walks. That was back when we were building the space station."

In 1998, Foreman became a NASA astronaut, after he moved to Friendswood with his wife and three children.

When Foreman retired from NASA in 2015, he joined his wife's consulting firm. It wasn't long after that friends suggested he run for city council.

After serving as a council member, Foreman decided to run for mayor. He's now a year and a half into his first term.

"I thought, 'Well, this would be a great way to give back to the community as a city council member,'" expressed Foreman. "It's a slippery slope after that. Never say never," he laughed.

It helped that so many people in Friendswood already knew Foreman.

The city is just a 15 minute drive from Johnson Space Center.

"Of the six astronauts and cosmonauts in space, two of them live here," explained Foreman. "So we're pretty proud of that."

And, when it comes to running a city, Foreman takes his experience as an astronaut as a reminder to dream big.

"It's a great community, you know," said Foreman. "Why not want to be the mayor of Friendswood?"

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfriendswoodabc13 plus friendswoodnasaabc13 plusastronautspaceinternational space stationjohnson space center
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS FRIENDSWOOD
Kids declare day of celebration, as acting city council
11-year-old Friendswood twins create gourmet treat business
Golf tourney helps bring trained dogs to people with diabetes
Friendswood tavern serves simple, delicious French food
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad murdered by intruders while inside home with family
Masked man fired gun during attempted robbery at Walmart: Deputies
4 Houston teens shot within 6 days span
Fall returns! Get ready for a 20-degree temperature drop
Woman killed at home belonging to 'Tarzan' actor
'We got her back damaged': Sex trafficked teen dies by suicide
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
Why possible Game 4 rainout could benefit the Astros
Utility pole moved from center of sidewalk after resident turns to Ted
Astros star gives fans a look at his 5-story Houston home
Man hit by lightning in Spring reunites with his rescuers
Teacher wears 'Columbus was a murderer' sweatshirt at school
More TOP STORIES News