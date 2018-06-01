EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3545617" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A plain clothes detective was denied service at Whataburger because he was openly carrying his weapon.

Whataburger said Friday morning that it has talked to the detective who was refused service at one of their restaurants because he was openly carrying a weapon.The incident happened at the location on FM 528.Friendswood Police Department said the detective was dressed in plain clothes Thursday morning with a gun on his side and a badge clearly visible next to it.According to police, the detective tried to explain to the manager on duty that he was a law enforcement officer, but the manager didn't budge.Police said the detective left before anything escalated.As of Friday, Whataburger representatives have spoken to the detective and apologized.