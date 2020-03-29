Society

Friends say goodbye to foreign exchange student with proper social distancing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A foreign exchange student is headed back to her home in Germany after spending time in Houston for about a year.

With the spread of the coronavirus all over the world, the student had to improvise while trying to say bye to all of the people she met in the United States.

She really wanted to say bye to her friends, but with the new social distancing order in Houston, things became a little complicated.

The student sat in a circle, making sure to be at least six feet apart, with a group of friends and told them goodbye.

Jason posted the picture on social media which read, "Saying goodbye in the age of COVID-19."
