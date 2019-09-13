Society

Friday the 13th tattoo discounts bring big crowds to Houston parlors

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When we think of Friday the 13th, most of us think of black cats and Jason Voorhees.

But, for tattoo enthusiasts, the coincidental calendar occurrence is all about affordable ink.

"I feel like that thing, like, 'Oh, it has to have a meaning.' Well, I feel like it's just your body. If you want it, go ahead," said Anjelina Vasquez, 21, who was one of the many people waiting to get tattooed on Friday.

713 Tattoo Parlor in Montrose offers $13 tattoos every Friday the 13th.

All they ask is that you tip $7 to counteract the bad luck of the number 13.

People started lining up at 10 a.m. to enter the shop, which opened at noon.

"Right now, tattoos are super huge, super accepted," explained owner Homer Saenz. "Right now, we're in that circle with a lot of professional people getting visible tattoos now. It's definitely a thing right now."

