feel good

Freeport PD host ride to raise money for honorary officer Abigail Arias

EMBED <>More Videos

The fundraiser is to help cover the medical expenses for the 6-year-old who is fighting against cancer again.

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Sunday, the Freeport police office hosted a ride to raise money for an honorary officer who has cancer.

Last month, Abigail Arias was sworn in as an honorary Texas Ranger.

The motorcycle ride started at the Harley Davidson in Angleton and ended at Municipal Park, where supporters bought burgers, t-shirts, and stickers.

The fundraiser is to help cover the medical expenses for the 6-year-old who is fighting against cancer again.

RELATED:

6-year-old girl with cancer sworn in as honorary police officer in Freeport

Abigail Arias becomes honorary state trooper
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societychildrens healthpolice officerstate capitolcancerfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Couple opens pizza shop aimed to help employ homeless
Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his 115th birthday
Teacher sports matching hairdo with bullied student
Sweet job alert! Cadbury hiring chocolate taste-tester
TOP STORIES
Suspect charged in connection with deadly hit-and-run
Police: Husband, not panhandler, killed woman in Baltimore
Community gathers for Pct. 4 deputy's cancer benefit
At least 23 dead as storms, possible tornadoes hit Deep South
Texas man arrested in connection with wife's disappearance
Ballet soloist shoots to stardom on social media and stage
3 Houston-area schools headed to basketball state finals
Show More
U.S. Women's National Soccer Team honors iconic women
Teen charged for putting cattle sedative in stepdad's drinks
US offers $1 million reward in hunt for bin Laden's son
Second 'black box' recovered from plane crash in Trinity Bay
Body found with gunshot wound in Carter Park in Spring
More TOP STORIES News