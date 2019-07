Free immunizations

Free dental screenings

Free vision screenings

Haircut vouchers

School supplies

Backpacks

Additional free resources

Free round trip courtesy of Metro

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 9th annual Mayor's Back To School Fest is set to occur on August 3, and Saturday will be your last chance to register for the event.The festival is designed to help students and families in need with back-to-school necessities.Those who sign up are required to set up an appointment time to receive supplies. Students and families can receive the following:Those interested in registering a student for this event can go to houstontx.gov