Free admission to national parks Sunday for National Park Service birthday on August 25

The National Park Service is celebrating its birthday this weekend by offering free admission on Sunday.

The agency is turning 103 on Sunday, Aug. 25, the anniversary of President Woodrow Wilson signing the National Park Service Act in 1916. Though many national parks don't charge an admission fee, those that normally do will waive the fee on Sunday.

Many of the more than 400 parks around the country are holding events this weekend to mark the occasion.

If you can't make it to a park on Sunday, there are still two more free-admission holidays this year: National Public Lands Day on Sept. 28 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Fee-free days only cover admission fees; charges for activities like camping and boat launches still apply.
