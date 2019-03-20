Spring 2019: Dairy Queen, Rita's and more offer freebies and deals to celebrate the season

Dairy Queen is holding its annual free cone day to celebrate at participating stores nationwide. Each customer gets a free small cone of vanilla ice cream.
The fast food restaurant is also accepting donations on behalf of the Children's Miracle Network hospitals. For more than 30 years, the company has raised more than $130 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in local communities.
According to Dairy Queen, the free soft serve cones will be available while supplies last. The company said cones are limited to one per customer.
This is the fifth year DQ has offered this deal.
Rita's is giving away a free Italian Ice. Just show up at your local store from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. to grab your free treat. Last year, Rita's gave away nearly one million cups of Italian Ice over 9 hours.
If the warm weather has you thinking about getting outside and planting something, The Arbor Day Foundation has you covered. They partnered with Community Canopy and a number of power companies to give homeowners a free tree that you can plant to maximize your energy savings. All you have to do is enter your address, pick the variety you want and the online program will help you decide the right placement for the tree! You then decide if you want to pick up a 3-gallon potted tree or get a 1-gallon version mailed to you.1
