'God, Guns and Freedom': Ford dealership giving customers free Bible, shotgun and American flag

CHATOM, Alabama (KTRK) -- An Alabama Ford dealership is celebrating the Fourth of July by promising to give customers three things for free: a Bible, a 12-gauge shotgun and an American flag.The dealership in Chatom, about an hour north of Mobile, is doing the giveaway to celebrate the Fourth of July.The offer is called 'God, Guns and Freedom.'Anyone who goes to the dealership until the end of July and buys a new, pre-owned or certified pre-owned car, truck or SUV will be able to take advantage of the offer.The deal represented a "small gift to its valued customers and an opportunity to celebrate independence," Chatom Ford said.But you do have to follow a couple rules: You must be at least 18 years old and pass all checks associated with owning a firearm where you live.A couple is already celebrating with their goods.Chatom Ford said a Mr. and Mrs. Flowers were the first to get the deal.