Free $500 on Thanksgiving? Just solve this riddle

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A scavenger hunt on Thanksgiving wants to give you a $500 prize along with that slice of pumpkin pie!Hidden Treasure Hunts is hosting free events in Houston and Beaumont on Thanksgiving Day.To enter, you have to solve a riddle online, and if it's correct, you get the next clue."The riddles will get harder and harder and at the end, you'll have a master riddle that you're going to have to put it all together to come up with the answer to win the money," Sanford told ABC13 this summer.The business expanded into Houston in August.It is free to play, but to win the money, players must sign up ahead of time at the Hidden Treasure Hunts website