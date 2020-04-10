FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County inmates are working to keep each other and essential county workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county sheriff's office said the inmates have been making face masks so fellow inmates and other employees can keep themselves from being infected.
Officials say they are able to complete 100 masks a day.
The masks are distributed among the inmates and jail staff and then to other essential workers.
Fort Bend County inmates working to protect each other and jail staff by making face masks
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More