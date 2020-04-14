Famous former radio personality goes bald to raise money for Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- This is the first time Dayna Steele has ever shaved her head.Her husband probably wasn't her first stylist choice, but, not much about our time feels normal."Now more than ever they need us," explained Steele, who is a well-known media personality in the Houston area.She's shaving her head to raise money for the Houston Food Bank.With so many out of work and out of school, the demand is higher than it was after Hurricane Harvey."We're distributing 750-thousand pounds on average a day when normally we distribute 480-thousand pounds," explained Amy Ragan, the chief development officer of the Houston Food Bank.Before shaving her head, Steele had already raised about $2500 for the food bank.And, since shaving her head, the donations have kept coming in.If you'd like to donate in Dayna's name, text DAYNA to 41444.ABC13 is also participating! You can text ABC13 to 41444 to donate.