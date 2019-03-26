george h.w. bush

Former President George H.W. Bush's office to close Friday

HOUSTON, Texas -- Four months after the death of the former president, George H.W. Bush's office in Houston will close for the last time at 5 p.m. Friday.

Bush Chief of Staff Jean Becker said that "as one era ends, a new one is beginning."

In a statement issued Monday, Becker said the George Bush Presidential Library Foundation will be renamed The George and Barbara Bush Foundation.

She said the foundation will affiliate the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Center and the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, as well as an affiliation of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation and the Points of Light organization.
