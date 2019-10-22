Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall

The Carter Center announced in a tweet Tuesday morning that he has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical center for observation.
He is said to be in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home.
The former president also fell earlier this month and required stitches, but went and helped build homes for Habitat for Humanity the next day.
Carter turned 95 earlier this month and is the oldest surviving president.
