SOCIETY

GANNY'S GARDEN: Former First Lady Barbara Bush continues to blossom

EMBED </>More Videos

Garden named in honor of former first lady Barbara Bush. (KTRK)

First Lady Barbara Bush's legacy continues in her grandchildren's new tribute video.

While growing up, the kids called her "Ganny." Now, they have a permanent garden in Maine named in her honor. As shown in the tribute video.

The four and a half minute video, dedicated to the former first lady, gives us an inside look Ganny's Garden.

Inspired by a needlepoint carpet she created, Mrs. Bush's grandchildren surprised her with the special garden in 2011.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushgardeningfamilyMaine
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Judge blocks release of online blueprints for 3D-printed guns
Celebrate with birthday freebies in August!
Rise in beach-goers presents new parking challenges for Galveston
More Society
Top Stories
What ties Houston woman to man charged with her murder?
What we know about missing Houston woman's alleged killer
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
George Springer leaves Tuesday's game with shoulder injury
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Teachers could win a back to school shopping spree
Katy ISD releases new feature in app to stop bullying
Show More
GET READY: RodeoHouston 2019 season tickets on sale Wednesday
Teen shot several times on his way to summer job
68 luxury cars and motorcycles valued at $5.2M destroyed
Select Lyft users can soon lock in prices for rides
Man wins $250,000 in lottery, promptly plans wedding
More News