First Lady Barbara Bush's legacy continues in her grandchildren's new tribute video.While growing up, the kids called her "Ganny." Now, they have a permanent garden in Maine named in her honor. As shown in the tribute video.The four and a half minute video, dedicated to the former first lady, gives us an inside look Ganny's Garden.Inspired by a needlepoint carpet she created, Mrs. Bush's grandchildren surprised her with the special garden in 2011.