Former Astros player trades his baseball glove for bible and podium

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A sudden curve ball led former Astros player to become a pastor at Second Baptist.

Craig Reynolds played for the Houston Astros decades ago.

He's a spiritual leader now at Second Baptist Church's North Campus in Kingwood.

"I've been out here preaching now on this campus for, I guess now, almost 12 years. Did I ever think that was going to happen? No. I really did not," said Reynolds.

"I think God has put me here in Kingwood for a purpose for this time. Every day, I get up and try to be obedient to Him and walk with Him. I'll do this here as long as God has me here."

