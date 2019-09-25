society

Introducing Houston's newest Instagram spot: Avant Garden ROD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for the most Instagrammable place in Houston, head over to the River Oaks District on Westheimer.

Avant Garden ROD officially opens in October, but it's already becoming a hot spot for social media.



It's a flower shop and party planning destination, but it also features two decorative photo rooms.

"This whole store is more of a collaborative experience for people to come and enjoy, rather than being a simple retail store," explained Project Manager Dillion Swain.

The pop-up store is only open for six months, so you better hurry if you want to get your photos.



