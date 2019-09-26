Society

Flower shop blossoms into hot spot for Instagram photos

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for the perfect place for your next Instagram photo, head over to the River Oaks District on Westheimer.

Avant Garden ROD officially opens in October, but it's already becoming a hot spot for social media.



It's a flower shop and party planning destination, but it also features two decorative photo rooms.

"This whole store is more of a collaborative experience for people to come and enjoy, rather than being a simple retail store," explained Project Manager Dillion Swain.

The pop-up store is only open for six months, so you better hurry if you want to get your photos.



Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonshop localflower showsocial mediainstagram storiesshoppingphotographyphotoinstagram
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Who postpones Houston concert in middle of show
8-year-old beaten unconscious by 3 students at school: Parents
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Winning $23.75 million Lotto Texas ticket sold in Montgomery Co.
Spring teen dies after half-brother accidentally shoots him: MCSO
5 new hot spots for car break-ins in Houston
Woman says she contracted flesh-eating bacteria from nail salon
Show More
Father, aunt arrested after 2-year-old found walking on roof
Travelers get 1-year warning to obtain REAL ID cards
Something's missing from today's weather and you might like it
Report: Uber allowed drivers accused of crimes to keep working
Teen dies after fight with classmates at middle school
More TOP STORIES News