Southwest Airlines flight attendant sings positive message as encouragement during uncertain times

During these times of much uncertainty and calamity, an inspiring flight attendant has some encouraging advice for us all.

Southwest Airlines flight attendant Charise Miles sent ABC13 a video of herself singing Bobby McFerrin's famous song, 'Don't Worry, Be Happy,' while getting ready for work.

Listen to her rendition above and let the positive message remind you to take a moment to not worry, but be happy instead.
