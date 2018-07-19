SOCIETY

Flex your creative muscles at these discounted art classes in Houston

Photo: Alice Achterhof/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you're looking to boost your artistic abilities, take heed: Plenty of studios around town are offering discounts on beginner-level classes. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

50 percent off painting class





Join local artist Maya Imani Watson for a painting session. The class, held every first Saturday at The Flat, offers students a chance to practice painting techniques, with instruction from a seasoned expert, in a social environment. For a limited time, tickets for individuals and couples are discounted by more than 50 percent.

When: First Saturday of every month
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.

82 percent off photography basics class





Explore the basics of photography with Jimmy Loyd, a portraitist, studio owner and freelance photojournalist for the Houston Chronicle. Throughout his 25-year career in photography, Loyd has captured digital and analog family portraits, professional headshots and in-the-moment sports images with ease. For 82 percent off the regular price, students can follow Loyd into the wild to learn proper composition and framing techniques through a hands-on workshop.
Where: 1111 Heights Blvd., Greater Heights
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.

47 percent off glass fusing workshop





Join Mark Todd of Juggernaut Glass for an introduction to glasswork. With more than a decade of training under his belt, Todd blows and shapes molten material into works of art in an improvised fashion. Students can expect to learn the ins and outs of the process in a fun and safe environment -- at nearly 40 percent off the regular price.

Where: 214 E. 27th St., Sunset Heights
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineHouston
SOCIETY
School district stocking classrooms with 'safety bucket' in case of shooter
Energy companies offering tips in wake of hot temperatures
Referee paying $100 for videos of parents behaving badly
Elon Musk issues apology to Thailand cave rescuer
More Society
Top Stories
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Houston officials often choose what to release to public
Carmelo Anthony trade sets potential Houston move in motion
WATCH LIVE: UTHealth experts discuss sports-related injuries
Couple accused of stealing over $300 in groceries from Kroger
Man allegedly stabbed son's grandmother 14 times in La Porte
Mom found guilty of neglecting to get care for her special needs son
Naked man allegedly found in car outside grocery store
Show More
Ex-press secretary for Houston mayor indicted over emails
Referee paying $100 for videos of parents behaving badly
4 indicted with murder in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
FBI pulls Hells Angels leader out of home in his underwear
Kitchen accident at Pappadeaux forces evacuation of GRB
More News