Flea problem causes postal service suspension

SACRAMENTO, California --Rain or shine, the mail always arrives at its destination, but one particular thing has caused the suspension of mail service in one area.
One neighborhood briefly lost its mail service due to an infestation of one particular critter, fleas.
According to the U.S. postal service, their flea problem became so bad that their letter carriers had to flee the fleas.
Resident and dog owner, Miguel Lemos says he walks his dogs in the neighborhood every day and did not notice a flea problem.
"I check every morning, and when I give them a shower. I don't see a problem," Lemos told KTXL.
For days, the mailboxes remained empty and residents had to pick up their mail at the post office.
But recently, the carriers have returned.
A spokesperson with USPS said their carriers returned to their offices with flea bites, but despite the red flag, they are willing to return to the neighborhood to provide their service,
The spokesperson also said the carriers will be taking repellents along with them.