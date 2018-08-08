SOCIETY

Flea problem causes postal service suspension

EMBED </>More Videos

One neighborhood briefly lost its mail service due to an infestation of one particular critter.

SACRAMENTO, California --
Rain or shine, the mail always arrives at its destination, but one particular thing has caused the suspension of mail service in one area.

One neighborhood briefly lost its mail service due to an infestation of one particular critter, fleas.

According to the U.S. postal service, their flea problem became so bad that their letter carriers had to flee the fleas.

Resident and dog owner, Miguel Lemos says he walks his dogs in the neighborhood every day and did not notice a flea problem.

"I check every morning, and when I give them a shower. I don't see a problem," Lemos told KTXL.

For days, the mailboxes remained empty and residents had to pick up their mail at the post office.

But recently, the carriers have returned.

A spokesperson with USPS said their carriers returned to their offices with flea bites, but despite the red flag, they are willing to return to the neighborhood to provide their service,

The spokesperson also said the carriers will be taking repellents along with them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypostal serviceu.s. & worldmailmanbugsCalifornia
SOCIETY
Man explains lost bet that landed him in silky, red dress
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More Society
Top Stories
Deputy arrested on DWI after crashing into wet concrete
Suspect identified in deadly beating of 83-year-old man
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
Woman's boyfriend wanted for questioning in her death
Memorial to Santa Fe HS shooting victims being dismantled
Woman blames flip-flops for bizarre crash
Man explains lost bet that landed him in silky, red dress
Rooftop movie theater to open in Houston
Show More
CAR-FREE COMMUTING: This guy never deals with Houston traffic
Voters to decide if Houston firefighters will get pay raises
Business owners on edge after rash of break-ins on east side
Pet leasing company threatens to repossess family dog
Fetus found on plane result of teen's miscarriage
More News