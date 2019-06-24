Society

Fireworks sales for the Fourth of July begin Monday in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nothing says Fourth of July is almost here like the start of fireworks sales.

Beginning on Monday, you can buy fireworks in the Houston area.

If you are hoping to buy fireworks, here are some things you should know before buying and using fireworks.

No fireworks with a fuse are allowed in the Houston city limits.

It is legal to buy, possess and use fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Harris and other counties, but there are places you cannot use fireworks, even in unincorporated areas of the county.

Check your local area for specific law regarding fireworks.

For more information:
Things you should know before buying and using fireworks
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonjuly fourthfireworks
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News