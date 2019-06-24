Fireworks sales for the Fourth of July begin Monday in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nothing says Fourth of July is almost here like the start of fireworks sales.Beginning on Monday, you can buy fireworks in the Houston area.If you are hoping to buy fireworks, here are some things you should know before buying and using fireworks.No fireworks with a fuse are allowed in the Houston city limits.It is legal to buy, possess and use fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Harris and other counties, but there are places you cannot use fireworks, even in unincorporated areas of the county.Check your local area for specific law regarding fireworks.