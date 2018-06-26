SOCIETY

Firefighters lend hose to family using kitchen pots to fill pool on boy's birthday

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters help fill family's pool on a hot day (KTRK)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
While out on a medical call on Sunday, firefighters with Charlotte Fire Station 18 noticed a family desperately trying to fill up a swimming pool and decided to lend a helping hand.

Temperatures were in the mid-90s when the crew pulled up and saw the family trying to get water into the kiddie pool by filling pots with water from the sink.

Without a thought, the fire crew grabbed their hose and helped fill up the pool.

What made the moment even sweeter was when firefighters learned the family wanted to use the pool to help celebrate a young boy's birthday.

The station posted pictures of the simple gesture to Facebook saying, "What was just a simple task for us turned into laughter, smiles, and a life long memory for the neighborhood kids as well as the men on Engine 18. Proud to serve the WESTSIDE!"


WGHP contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoolfeel goodfirefighterscharlotte newsnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Show More
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Digital Deal of the Day
More News