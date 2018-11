HFD Engine 77 can do more than just put out fires. It also makes for an epic gender reveal.The soon-to-be parents are Dorya and Ray Hernandez. Ray is a Houston firefighter at Station 51.The video was taken at Agnes Moffitt Park in northwest Houston.The water in the hose turns a bright baby blue as family members and the expectant parents jump for joy... finding out the baby will be a boy.