Fiestas Patrias parade celebrates 50th anniversary in Houston

Houston's Fiestas Patrias Parade is turning 50 in 2018!Hispanic culture was on display and celebrated Saturday during the parade downtown.The event is one of many celebratory observations during the months of September and October, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.Anchor Mayra Moreno will emceed this year's parade, and if you were there, you probably also spotted ABC13's Chelsey Hernandez, Shelley Childers and Miya Shay, too!