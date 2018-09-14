Houston's Fiestas Patrias Parade is turning 50 in 2018!Hispanic culture will be on display and celebrated Saturday during the parade downtown.The parade starts at 10 a.m., but you should arrive early to get the best viewing spots. The parade starts at Texas Avenue at Hamilton.The event is one of many celebratory observations during the months of September and October, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.ABC13 will be streaming the parade live on our website, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.Anchor Mayra Moreno will emcee the parade, and you can catch ABC13's Chelsey Hernandez, Shelley Childers and Miya Shay in the parade.