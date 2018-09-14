SOCIETY

Fiestas Patrias parade celebrates 50th anniversary in Houston

GET READY! The 50th anniversary of the Fiestas Patrias Parade is Saturday and it's expected to bring thousands of people to downtown Houston. (AP)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston's Fiestas Patrias Parade is turning 50 in 2018!

Hispanic culture will be on display and celebrated Saturday during the parade downtown.

The parade starts at 10 a.m., but you should arrive early to get the best viewing spots. The parade starts at Texas Avenue at Hamilton.

The event is one of many celebratory observations during the months of September and October, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

ABC13 will be streaming the parade live on our website, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Anchor Mayra Moreno will emcee the parade, and you can catch ABC13's Chelsey Hernandez, Shelley Childers and Miya Shay in the parade.

PHOTOS: Looking back at Houston's Fiestas Patrias Parade
