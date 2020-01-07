ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- In this edition of the ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom, community journalist Chaz Miller visits Alvin's Red Oak Cafe to discuss pancakes, high tea and why people enjoy living in the city Nolan Ryan considers his hometown.
Plus, find out why this popular food spot, which features some of the biggest pancakes and sandwiches you've ever seen, features sticky notes throughout the bathroom walls.
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Inspirational sticky notes at Alvin food spot is cure to the blues
ABC13 PLUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News