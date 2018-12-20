SOCIETY

FDA issues warning on teething bracelets and necklaces after infant's death

FDA warns teething medicines unsafe and wants them off shelves.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a safety alert on teething necklaces and bracelets following reports of one death.

The FDA alert cautions parents, caregivers and healthcare providers.

The FDA says the teething jewelry can lead to strangulation, choking, serious injuries and even death.

At least one infant was strangled to death by a teething necklace during a nap.

The teething jewelry is marketed to relieve teething pain, but the FDA says those claims have not been proven.

