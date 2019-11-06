Fan of beer, wine and cheese? Your dreams have come true

Let the countdown begin! On 11/6, ALDI advent calendars return and are better than ever! 🗓️ 🎉 Whether you’re shopping for the wine lover, the cheese enthusiast, or the beer devotee, we’ve got unique options that’ll get anyone in the holiday spirit! 🍷 https://t.co/68k4S2eQau — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) October 2, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the gift that keeps on giving!Aldi's beer, wine and cheese advent calendars went on sale Wednesday, but some stores may already be sold out.The grocery discounter's first-ever U.S. beer calendar went on sale today, along with the returning wine advent calendar.Last year, the popular wine advent calendar sold out within minutes across the nation.The two boozy calendars will be joined by the cheese advent calendar, an assortment of chocolate versions, various fun-filled toy versions for kids and a new one for the man's best friend.