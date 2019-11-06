Society

Fan of beer, wine and cheese? Your dreams have come true

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the gift that keeps on giving!

Aldi's beer, wine and cheese advent calendars went on sale Wednesday, but some stores may already be sold out.

The grocery discounter's first-ever U.S. beer calendar went on sale today, along with the returning wine advent calendar.



Last year, the popular wine advent calendar sold out within minutes across the nation.

The two boozy calendars will be joined by the cheese advent calendar, an assortment of chocolate versions, various fun-filled toy versions for kids and a new one for the man's best friend.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.

Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thief cuts purse from woman's shoulder on escalator near Saks
World's largest steam locomotive making pit stop in Houston
What you need to know about our next cold front
Houston needs to go back to the polls to pick a mayor
Election results reported nearly 12 hours after polls closed
Houston Zoo treating 21-and-up crowd for first time ever
Election Day 2019: What is a runoff election?
Show More
Mom, son disguised $200K as tamales, authorities say
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
County clerk blames state change for delayed election results
Chris Brown hosting yard sale, posts home address online
Starbucks holiday cups return Thursday
More TOP STORIES News