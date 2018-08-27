SOCIETY

Fan charged after rushing onstage at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert

EMBED </>More Videos

Intoxicated fan brings Beyonce and Jay-Z concert to a halt. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on August 27, 2018.

Jonathan Landrum Jr.
ATLANTA, Georgia --
Police say they are pursuing more charges against a man who rushed onstage during a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police officer Lisa Bender told The Associated Press that 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell ran on stage, approached Jay-Z and made contact with him as the "On the Run II" concert was ending Saturday night. Police say Maxwell was quickly stopped by security people and backup dancers with the rapper.

Beyonce's spokeswoman Yvette Noel-Schure says the singer and Jay-Z are fine.

Bender says Maxwell was initially issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released, but police have added a charge of simple battery. He was treated for minor injuries, and Bender says there were no other injuries.

Witnesses said the man was drunk.

It wasn't immediately clear if Maxwell has a lawyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbeyoncejay zconcertGeorgia
SOCIETY
Attorney threatens suicide where boy's body was found
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Church blesses students' backpacks for new school year
More Society
Top Stories
JJ Watt shows how Harvey donation money is being spent
WHO IS SHE? Woman caught on doorbell camera raises questions
Deputy shoots and kills armed man outside flea market
Man uses purse and broom to chase off violent salon robbers
Video shows moments before deadly Jacksonville shooting
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Competitor: No one deserves to die over playing a videogame
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
Show More
Blood-sucking 'kissing bugs' spread dangerous disease
11-year-old patient visited by Drake to get heart transplant
Emergency C-section for woman hit by accused repeat DUI driver
Woman escaped when Lyft driver took her into desolate area
BOAT ON THE LOOSE: Wreck with boat ties up freeway traffic
More News