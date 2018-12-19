Family transformed home into 'Christmas Woods' for holidays

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind Christmas display, you may want to check out this Crosby home.
An ABC13 viewer transformed his home into what he calls the "Christmas Woods."
The display took the family five months to create and includes 80,000 lights.
Tyler Hallum says the display is free of charge, and encourages people to come visit the holiday lights at 2122 Papoose Trail.
RELATED:
Top holiday light displays in Houston and surrounding areas
Texas family created 'Baby Shark' Christmas light display
10 must-see Christmas lights displays in Houston