CINCINNATI, Ohio --A family is ringing in the holidays a little early in order to make sure their terminally ill son is able to spend Christmas with them.
Little Brody Allen, 2, was diagnosed with four brain tumors back in May after his parents noticed something was not right.
"He was very, very dizzy, wasn't able to stand. He kept leaning to the left," said Brody's dad, Todd Allen.
"Only 300 people in the world have ever had this type. It's virtually untreatable. Very, very aggressive. And, it's embryonal which means that it was with him from the very, very beginning," said Todd.
After being diagnosed, Brody spent 98 days in the hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, the treatment was unsuccessful and five weeks ago he was given two months to live.
"Day by day. Moment by moment. And, you guys see him. He's happy. He's enjoying life. And that's how we're going to spend our days," Todd said.
With such a short time span, the family decided to cram in the holidays. Meaning, Christmas is right now.
Holiday decorations hang around the family's home, along with a stocking with Brody's name on it.
"This is him. He's happy. So, I want him to be happy. I work every day to make him happy," said Brody's mom, Shiloh Allen.
The family's neighbors are also partaking in decorating their homes, and some of them are even asking the whole neighborhood to decorate for Brody.
"I don't know how we could have gotten through so much of what we've been through without our community," said Todd.
Anyone interested in donating holiday decor or sending Brody a Christmas card, you can mail/drop off letters/items to their home at 9696 Adair Court, Cincinnati 45251.
Online donations are being collected through a GoFundMe page.