Society

Family members of Houstonians were near the scene of El Paso shooting

By
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Woodlands woman says she opened up Facebook messenger, and saw the news of a mass shooting at a Walmart that her sister-in-law, Cecilia Medina, works at.

Sylvia Medina said that Cecilia is a breast cancer survivor who recently returned to work at the Walmart in the Cielo Vista Mall.

Cecilia's husband, Eddie, said he dropped his wife off around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, and received a frantic call from her around 10:30 a.m.

Sylvia told Steve Campion of ABC13 Eyewitness News that heard the gunman come in the store and start shooting. Some took off to a nearby theater safety.

The family is grateful that Cecilia is alive, and Sylvia is ready to return to El Paso and give her family a hug.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societythe woodlandscrimesocietyel paso shootingwalmart
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Paso shooting: 20 dead, dozens injured
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
Man taken in custody after killing pregnant wife in Pasadena
Mall-goers recall chaotic moments during El Paso shooting
El Paso shooting: Trump, politicians respond to reports of active shooter near Texas mall
Worst mass shootings in recent US history
Man rescues multiple victims shot during Gilroy Garlic Festival
Show More
More chances of showers expected on Sunday
Fight breaks out between Sugar Land Skeeters and Lancaster Barnstormers
2 dead after motorcycle collides with wrecker in northeast Harris Co.
73-year-old man found safe Saturday night
Driver charged with third DWI after hitting officers
More TOP STORIES News