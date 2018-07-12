TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --A Dickinson family that was helped by students during Hurricane Harvey is looking to pay it forward by giving a boost to someone's education.
As Hurricane Harvey sat over Galveston County, it sent more than two feet of water into Sean and Melissa Skipworth's home
"The kitchen, it was particle board cabinets," Sean said. "All of that was replaced. All of this was gone. There was a big rip here in the floor."
Nearly a year later, Sean home is almost back to normal.
His family recovered thanks to the amount of people that helped from the College of the Mainland.
"Dozens," Sean said. "I mean, easily."
For weeks, volunteers tore floors, walls, and brought debris to the curb.
Skipworth is a professor.
"I liked it so much, my wife ended up running for the board of trustees over there and was elected last year," Sean said.
For the Skipworths, a thank you wasn't enough. Instead, they decided to introduce others to the College of the Mainland family.
"I've been chomping at the bit lately," Sean said. "The deadline is close."
The family donated nearly $2,000 for an annual scholarship. The money will cover a student's tuition and fees.
The Skipworths are targeting students from a community hit hard by flooding, and another from a school shooting. The scholarship is open to Dickinson and Santa Fe students.
So far, nearly 70 have applied.
In order to qualify, a student must have graduated within the past 10 years, maintain a 2.0 GPA, in financial need, and the Skipworths would like someone who is a first-generation college student.
"Her father was a first-generation college student," Sean said. "That was a big deal for her."
Instead of receiving help like last August, this year, it'll be the Skipworths giving someone else the lift they need.
"You're going to get to meet somebody that hopefully you're making a big, big difference in their life," Sean said.
If you're interested in applying, click here.
If you're interested in donating to their scholarship program, click here.