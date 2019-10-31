Family hatches Halloween genius after city destroys yard

“As they say when life gives you lemons make lemonade... here’s my lemonade.”



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Halloween decorations in front of the Lewis home in Briar Village are the talk of the neighborhood."They love it, they love it," Cindy Lewis said.However, the talk is more about how the amazing decor came about."One day, when we returned from a trip, the water main broke," she said.Water was spewing out of their lawn, so they called the City of Houston, who showed up six days later to fix the leak."As you can see, they left quite of a mess," Lewis said.The leak happened last month, so in the spirit of Halloween, Lewis got a great idea thanks to her husband."He was out shopping and says, 'I saw some great skeletons... I think I know exactly where I want to put those,'" Lewis recalled.Her husband also made a few crosses for her."Viola (this is what we came up with), 'Waiting on the city cemetery' as I call it," she said."As they say, 'When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,' so there's my lemonade," Lewis said, pointing at her decorations.She was still waiting on the city until ABC13 made a call."The city has apologized, saying it fell through the cracks somewhere but they will take care of me soon, they say they promise," she said.Mrs. Lewis was such a good sport about it, she told the city it would be okay to wait to fix up her yard until after Halloween day.When ABC13 asked if she would put up the decor again since it was a big hit she said, "I'm certainly not going to tear up my yard to do it. But I think the skeletons would find a place in the yard next year."