Society

Family decks out house with 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' theme for special cause

WADSWORTH, Ohio -- For the past seven years, Rachel and Greg Osterland have decorated their home to look like the popular Griswold house from the movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" in order to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis research.

This year, the Wadsworth, Ohio, couple is stepping up their "Christmas Vacation" themed holiday display by adding an RV, hoping to attract more attention and raise more funds.

A teacher and students from Wadsworth High School's automotive technologies program are helping the couple recreate the rustic holiday RV seen in the Christmas movie.

"We painted it with some house latex paint and came up with a plan to make it look rustic," says Pete Alexander, Wadsworth High School auto teacher. "It's ready to take for a drive right now, but I don't know how far I'd take it."

The Osterland couple plans to unveil their display on Black Friday and hope to add to the $7,000 they've raised over the years to a good cause.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyohioholiday lightsholidaymoviechristmasu.s. & worldmedical researchfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 3, injures 3
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
Cloudy, cold and wet but here's when the sunshine is coming
Take a citizenship class for free at Harris Co. Library
What it'll cost to go to UT Austin with tuition increase
Starbucks app offers free coffee in 2-for-1 deal Thursday
Show More
Tilman Fertitta and creator of stink-free activewear ink deal
Young cancer patient who inspired Astros' Carlos Correa dies
Dog tossed by worker and lands on its head inside store
Mattress Mack to open 3 schools to help north side community
Plumber killed in trench collapse identified
More TOP STORIES News