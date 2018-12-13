BOERNE, Texas (KTRK) --One Texas family is taking things a step further with their Christmas display this year.
The Hinojosa family, who lives just northwest of San Antonio in Boerne, says they had neighbors help them create their Christmas light display that flashes in time with the "Baby Shark" song.
The family is using the display to help raise money for families in need and for a local veteran organization.
