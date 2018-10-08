SOCIETY

'WE WANT HIM BACK': Friends and family continue search for man missing since September

Freddy Lee was last seen in late September.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Friends and family of a Houston man continue their search for the 61-year-old who has been missing since Sept. 30.

Freddy Lee was last seen eight days ago when police say he was headed to the Burger King off of 59 and Collingsworth.

According to police, Lee stepped out of the vehicle he was in while his friend was inside the restaurant and has not been seen since then.

Lee's disappearance is something his family and co-workers say is out of character.

"He's a hard worker. He's a good-hearted person and we just want to bring light to this and we want him back. Whatever the case may be. We just want him back," said Lee's co-worker Cynthia Turner.

Anyone with information in regards to his disappearance is urged to contact police at 713-884-3131.
