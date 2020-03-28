Society

Sugar Land family celebrates grandmother's 92nd birthday with car parade

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A family got creative when celebrating their grandmother's birthday this year.

Due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the US, Sophia Salinas stayed on her porch while her family and friends drove by to wish her well on her 92nd birthday.

Salinas was born in 1928 behind the Imperial Sugar Factory in Fort Bend County. She was the oldest of seven children.

Salinas has seven kids, eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

