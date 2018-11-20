SOCIETY

Family adopts 1-year-old 20 years after they adopted her sister

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KTRK) --
On Milwaukee County Adoption Day, a family adopted a 1-year-old girl named Lou Lou.

What the family didn't know is that they adopted her half sister 20 years ago.

Tim Brusnahan, who just turned 60, and Lynn Brusnahan, who will turn 60 next year, are parents to three grown kids.

The couple has a biological son, an adopted son and an adopted daughter, Katie, who is now 20.

Turns out, Katie and Lou Lou have the same birth mom.

What began as a temporary home for Lou Lou, became permanent when a judge made it official on adoption day.

"Ever since she came to the house, she's felt like our family. But now that it's official, we're so happy, so thankful, excited! We're ready," Lynn said.
